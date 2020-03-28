Transcript for Doctor discusses the response to the coronavirus outbreak

Back now with more on the covid-19 outbreak and some treatments happening in hospitals across the country. Todd ellerin is director of infectious diseases at south shore health in the Boston area. He's joining us now. Governor Cuomo mentioned they gave out thousand of trials with the anti-malarial and z-pac. You were telling me you used this yesterday? That's right, in those with severe covid, pneumonia, often with poor oxygen levels. We're not using it routinely. It's looked promising in the lab, but there have been conflicting studies. In France, in a small study, the combination looked good in decreasing the amount of virus in the back of the nose. In Shanghai they looked at chloroquine versus the placebo, there's no difference. The jury is still out. We need larger trials. Some work to be done. Dr. Todd ellerin. Thank you. Up next, breaking news,

