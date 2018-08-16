Doctor to Queen Elizabeth II killed by truck while riding bike

The 67-year-old, an expert in homeopathy, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
And what do queens doctors was killed by a truck while riding his bike in London 67 year old doctor Peter Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene Queen Elizabeth was informed of the death. That truck driver is being questioned tonight.

