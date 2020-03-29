Transcript for Doctors and nurses warn that hospitals are filling up fast

We move to the danger on the front lines. Doctors and nurses warning their hospitals are filling up fast. Some hospitals using lobbies to handle the overflow of patients. Nurses upset about critical shortages of masks, gloves and protective equipment. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight doctors and nurses taking us inside the pandemic. Our icus are full. Our floors are full. The emergency room is full. We have a lot of patients who are admitted already but simply don't have a place to go. We just had our third death this morning. One of the patients, the husband was calling to get -- check up on her and she passed as he was on hold on the phone. Reporter: Michigan's governor saying the situation in Detroit is getting worse by the minute announcing a huge shipment of more than 100,000 masks that she says will help them get through this weekend. Nurses say the rationing of personal protective equipment or ppe is only growing more dire. I have nurses that call me on a daily basis to tell me that they're scared, to tell me they don't know what to do. We didn't sign up for this. Reporter: The CDC says in a crisis like this face masks can be used beyond their normal shelf life and when face masks aren't available, health care providers might use a homemade mask like a bandanna or scarf to care for patients with covid-19 as a last resort. But a recent study out of China found cloth masks put health care workers at 13 times the risk of infection compared to surgical masks. Knowing that you're going to get Corona is kind of like this looming thing over your head. I know I'm going to get it. Reporter: The frustration even stretching to patients lucky enough to get better. Tiffany Gibson now out of the hospital after testing positive but to protect her family, she can't see them. The doctor told me that I have to wait about -- I have to go seven days without a cough before I can see my family again. So many going through so much right now. Trevor Ault joins us from the javits center in Manhattan and tomorrow it will open as a makeshift hospital. Reporter: That's right. This building has been converted into a hospital in record time in order to open tomorrow. There will be 3,000 beds used to treat patients who don't have covid-19. The goal is to ease the burden on the hospitals around the area and the army corps of engineers is surveying more than 100 sites around the country to try to do this in many more cities. Tom. Trevor Ault for us, thank Overseas now the deadly

