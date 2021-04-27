Doctors say they’ve transplanted a pig heart into a human patient

For the first time, doctors at the University of Maryland say they’ve transplanted a genetically altered pig heart into a human patient who was dying and ineligible for a human transplant.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live