Transcript for Two dogs praised for running to get help for owner suffering stroke

Finally tonight here, America strong. And the two loyal dogs coming to the rescue when their owner needed them most. Meet Bella and Sadie, two black labs in St. Johns, Florida. Their owner, Maureen, was home alone with the dogs when she felt something was very wrong. She'd fallen, she could not move. It turns out Maureen was having a stroke. I remember Sadie coming in and I said, I need -- mommy needs help. And then they were gone. Reporter: And just watch. This is Maureen's doorbell camera, and you hear the dogs barking as they race out. Then, you see her neighbor, Alexandra, who saw the dogs and knew something was wrong. When I saw the dogs, oh, something has happened. Excuse me? Reporter: No answer from inside. Alexandra goes in. Ma'am? The house was so dark. It was so scared to be inside, but it was like, something's wrong. Reporter: Inside, she finds Maureen and immediately calls 911. You see the paramedics arrive Wheeling Maureen out just in time. Before that stroke could do major damage. I'm blessed. Very blessed. Reporter: Tonight, Maureen and her neighbor are convinced those loyal Labradors were on a mission. I believe they saved her, because if it wasn't them, I don't think she would be here with us. I grew up with a lab, they are loyal. And we're just glad Maureen is okay tonight. Thanks for watching here on a Wednesday evening. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.