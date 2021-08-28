Door Dash and Grub Hub accused of deceptive practices

More
Lawsuits have been filed against the food delivery services but they insist the allegations are baseless.
0:28 | 08/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Door Dash and Grub Hub accused of deceptive practices

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"Lawsuits have been filed against the food delivery services but they insist the allegations are baseless. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79701648","title":"Door Dash and Grub Hub accused of deceptive practices","url":"/WNT/video/door-dash-grub-hub-accused-deceptive-practices-79701648"}