Dow drops nearly 800 points -- a loss of more than 3%

More
There's been confusion on Wall Street about the prospects for a trade deal between the US and China.
1:31 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dow drops nearly 800 points -- a loss of more than 3%

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59609958,"title":"Dow drops nearly 800 points -- a loss of more than 3%","duration":"1:31","description":"There's been confusion on Wall Street about the prospects for a trade deal between the US and China.","url":"/WNT/video/dow-drops-800-points-loss-59609958","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.