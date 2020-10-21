At least a dozen people injured in school bus accident

Three victims, including both drivers and a child, are in critical condition after a school bus in Orange County, New York, collided with a truck.
Tonight frightening school bus accident in orange county new York at least a dozen people injured when the bus collided with a truck. Both drivers in critical condition at six year old girl can behind the bus driver had to be pulled out her family says she will recover.

