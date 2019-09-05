Dozens of passengers rescued from sinking whale-watching boat

Washington state wildlife officials said that none of the 45 passengers suffered injuries and that the boat likely hit a rock, not a whale.
0:11 | 05/09/19

Transcript for Dozens of passengers rescued from sinking whale-watching boat
The whale watch rescue off Washington State authorities believe the boat hit a rocket began taking on water near Smith island. About 45 passengers were moved to those rescue vessels were told no one was injured.

