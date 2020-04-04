Transcript for Dr. Ellerin discusses the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic

Back now with a deeper dive on the issue of masks and when to use them. Joining us now is Dr. Todd ellerin. An infectious disease doctor in the Boston area who's been treating covid patients around the clock. Help us understand the new guidance around masks. There's been a lot of confusion on this one. Two things changed. Two months ago we weren't doing a lot of testing. Now we know the United States has more covid-19 than any other country in the world. The next thing we learned is you can transmit this virus in the absence of infection so, you're asymptomatic or presymptomatic. We know that face masks can limit the spread to other people. Remember, though, this doesn't replace social distancing, stay at home guidance and good hand washing. And remember, don't touch your face. Dr. Todd ellerin for us tonight. Todd, thank you for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.