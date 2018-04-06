A driver speeds onto Little League field during game

Onlookers screamed at her to stop, but instead the driver plowed through a gate and hit a 68-year-old man in the parking lot.
06/04/18

The Little League scare in Sanford Maine Carol Cheryl in court today now charged with manslaughter. She's accused of driving her car onto the field authorities say she struck and killed a grandfather. The judge ordering mental health evaluation.

