Drones shut down London airport

More
The prospect of a deadly collision between what police called "industrial"-grade drones and an airliner led authorities to stop all flights in and out of Gatwick Airport.
1:47 | 12/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drones shut down London airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59942677,"title":"Drones shut down London airport","duration":"1:47","description":"The prospect of a deadly collision between what police called \"industrial\"-grade drones and an airliner led authorities to stop all flights in and out of Gatwick Airport.","url":"/WNT/video/drones-shut-london-airport-59942677","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.