Transcript for Dry, windy conditions forcing fire fears in California

millions bracing for extremes tonight. The escalating fire danger in the west and the storm in the middle of the country. Winter warnings and the cold then coming to the east. But first, in California, the extremely critical fire danger there. This wildfire we've reported on in pacific palisades. And look at this. Infa red video shows hot spots glowing tonight. And this evening, Santa Ana winds roaring back. Utility companies could cut power yet again. We have the track, the heat, the cold and ABC's will reeve from California tonight. Reporter: Tonight, with multiple fires breaking out in California this week, wide swaths of the state now facing critical fire danger. Elevations above 1,000 feet, this is where our highest corn is with this fire danger. Because this is where the winds will be fastest. Reporter: Last year, the deadliest and most destructive fire on record in California devastated the town of paradise. The utility company pg&e was held responsible for the fire here, from sparks from a transmission line. Like this dead one. Now, they're cutting power to thousands of customers across the state, hoping to avoid more fires capable of doing this. Businesses in the town of sonoma bracing for out ages. I was out of business for four days when they shut me down last time, so hopefully it's not going to hit us this time. Reporter: In southern California, where the pal dads fire burned 45 acres this week, new infrared video shows it continuing to burn overnight. Hotspots glowing white. This video shot from a car appears to show the fire when it was just starting. Officials now investigating the cause. And David, the wind is expected to pick up here in northern California tonight. Officials concerned about gusts up to 50 miles per hour. It could be a long night, David. All right, will reeve with us tonight. Will, thank you. And as we said, along with the fire danger, the winter storm warnings and the cold coming to the east. Rob Marciano, of course, tracking it all for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. Multiple rounds of these winds coming, unfortunately. The air now moving across northern California and we have a wide range of red flag washings up. You see it across northern California. High wind warnings across southern California. Tonight, tomorrow morning, that's the most dangerous part. Storm, it switches to southern California. We could see gusts over 60 miles an hour. Extreme fire conditions could rival what we saw less than two weeks ago. No picnic on Friday and a reinforcing shot on Saturday. A snowstorm in the rockies. Denver, a slick commute for you. Five to ten inches in Colorado spring. In Texas, a rain event likely early Friday morning. David? Rob Marciano tonight. Thank you, rob.

