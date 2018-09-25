Dunkin drops 'donuts'

The change will officially take place in January, when the new name will start appearing in U.S. stores.
Transcript for Dunkin drops 'donuts'
The major change coming to Dunkin' Donuts tonight the company officially dropping the word doughnuts from its name beginning in January just be known as Duncan. Company says it's focusing on coffee and tea. Doughnuts we'll still be on the mend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

