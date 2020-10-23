Early winter blast hits 7 states

More
Heavy snow is moving in from Montana to Michigan, with up to 6 inches expected in some areas.
0:13 | 10/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Early winter blast hits 7 states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"Heavy snow is moving in from Montana to Michigan, with up to 6 inches expected in some areas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73772946","title":"Early winter blast hits 7 states","url":"/WNT/video/early-winter-blast-hits-states-73772946"}