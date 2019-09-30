Transcript for Early winter storm moves east after dumping several feet in the West

That major winter storm moving east, after dumping four feet of snow in the mountains of the west. The governor of Montana declaring a winter storm emergency. That storm triggering flood threats in the midwest, as record heat moving up the east coast. Ginger zee tracking it all for us tonight. Ginger? Reporter: David, from Appleton, Wisconsin, to Huntsville, Alabama, record highs were broken today. And we're going to see several others. Look at the flash flood watches, that is the imminent threat, from Wisconsin back to eastern New Mexico, where tomorrow morning, the skies will start opening up. You could seal two to four inches there. Iowa to Wisconsin by tomorrow night, you get up to a half foot locally. Now, that cold front also acts as the dividing line between winter and Stormer. 38, the high tomorrow in Billings, Montana. 97 for Nashville. That same heat settles in here on Wednesday. October 2nd, it will be 93 degrees for Philadelphia, David. Wow. Incredible. Ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.