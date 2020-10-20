Elderly couple rescued after driving into New York canal

Surveillance video shows an elderly couple trapped in their car after it plunged into a canal in Long Island, New York. Good Samaritans saved the driver and an officer revived his wife with CPR.
0:14 | 10/20/20

