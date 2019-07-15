-
Now Playing: After months of no memory, woman tells police she remembers glimpse of 2005 attack
-
Now Playing: Woman is saved after being trapped in an elevator 3 days
-
Now Playing: Novak Djokovic defeats Roger Federer at Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: Annual Bastille Day celebration in France
-
Now Playing: Team of roofers rescue 2 children from burning apartment building
-
Now Playing: Deadly terror attack in Somalia
-
Now Playing: Egypt opens Bent Pyramid in Dahshur
-
Now Playing: 2 Americans killed during attack at a Somalia hotel
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams to face off against Romanian star at Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: Residents on high alert as brush fire burns on island of Maui
-
Now Playing: ICE to target 2,000 migrants on immediate deportation lists in raids
-
Now Playing: US-Mexico border crossing concerns
-
Now Playing: American scientist murdered in Greece
-
Now Playing: World Cup win, flooding, bullfighting: This Week in Photos: July 12
-
Now Playing: Octopus pops out of shell, surprising fisherman
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Sudan's ruling military council says they've stopped a military coup
-
Now Playing: ICE prepares for arrests, deportations of thousands of migrants
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein offers mansion, private jet as collateral
-
Now Playing: The mystery of missing bodies from Vatican tomb
-
Now Playing: New details on the murder of American scientist