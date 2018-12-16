Transcript for Elves bringing Christmas joy for young patients

Finally night, "Amica Rong." Elves hard at working this stmas one emr some chiren who won't get to spend that holiday at home. It' elf! Reporter: A high-flying Chris surprise for some young patients. Santa Claus and thestreme elves taking over the Florida hospit fn. He was waving his hand right up tow M Reporter: Some of the children here won't be able to the idea to bringisem. Look, there he is! Fire rsps division a brave team with big hearts, on a mission this holiday sn. Just a moment to forget about their situation and what they have Goin in theirivthfamilies as well. And any joy and happinthat we can bring to them brings happiness to us firefighters as well. Eporter: Tir speci visit,ift for moteri huies as wel when you veho's L, or who S be in the hospal during the holidays, it's nice for them to feel included ie festivits. Reporter: Her son Gabriel had this message tht. Hi, elves! Thank you. Thaou is right

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.