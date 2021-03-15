Emergency crews respond to deadly plane crash in Florida

More
Authorities said two people on board were killed when a small plane went down in a residential area in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The crash injured a woman and a young boy on the ground.
0:17 | 03/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emergency crews respond to deadly plane crash in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Authorities said two people on board were killed when a small plane went down in a residential area in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The crash injured a woman and a young boy on the ground. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76474731","title":"Emergency crews respond to deadly plane crash in Florida","url":"/WNT/video/emergency-crews-respond-deadly-plane-crash-florida-76474731"}