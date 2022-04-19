Emmanuel Macron wins French election over far-right competitor

French President Emmanuel Macron won a decisive victory over far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. Western leaders feared Le Pen would disrupt European unity because of her ties to Vladimir Putin.

