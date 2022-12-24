Emotional reunion in Ohio after alleged kidnapping

Five-month-old twins are back in their mother's arms this Christmas after one baby was found abandoned at an airport on Tuesday while the second was found on Thursday following the arrest of a suspect.

December 24, 2022

