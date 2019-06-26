Transcript for Estranged husband's lawyer offers new theory in missing mom case

declared outside court today. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom, Jennifer dulos, who continues to fight for custody of the couple's five children, speaking for the first time. I just want to tell my children that they're constantly on my mind and that I love them and I miss them very much. Reporter: And a shocking new theory from his attorney. We are actively contemplating a revenge suicide hypothesis as an explanation for her disappearance. Reporter: Fosfotis dulos' lawyer is now claiming that Jennifer, an accomplished writer, worked on a manuscript similar to the best-seller "Gone girl" where a woman fakes her own death in order to frame her husband. This is not a woman that would ever, ever leave her children. Reporter: The couple was locked in a bitter custody battle and divorce when Jennifer disappeared may 24th. Authorities say they discovered blood stains in her garage and think she was the victim of a "Serious physical assault." Where is she? Reporter: Earlier this month, fotis dulos and his live-in girlfriend, Michelle troconis, were charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer's disappearance. Do you know where she is? Both have pleaded not guilty and are out on bail. David, the children remain in the custody of Jennifer's family. Fotis dulos is not allowed to contact them at this time. David? Eva pilgrim reporting in

