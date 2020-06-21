Transcript for New evidence suggests America’s fight with COVID-19 is far from over

We begin tonight with startling new evidence that America's fight against the coronavirus is far from over, with 11 states reporting record numbers of new cases this weekend. In Florida, more than 3,000 people have died from covid-19, and 3,000 new cases in each of the last four days. The governor no longer blaming the surge on testing alone. Hospitalizations are on the rise in 17 states, including in Arizona, where there are growing concerns about meeting demands in hospital icus. At the same time, president trump making headlines at his campaign rally, telling supporters he told aides to slow down testing for the virus. As the U.S. Approaches another grim milestone, nearly 120,000 lives lost to covid-19. Victor Oquendo starts us off in Miami. Reporter: Tonight, doctors sounding the alarm over the dangerous surge of the coronavirus. Covid-19 cases are spreading like wildfire in states like Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Reporter: The white house saying it's now preparing for a second wave just in case, stockpiling supplies. But this wave is getting worse. 11 states setting new records this weekend. And for the first time since may 1st, more than 30,000 new infections nationwide in each of the past two days. Hospitalizations now increasing in 17 states, including Florida, a state that opened early. I don't feel like people are doing enough of a job of keeping social distancing and keeping masks on their face. People are getting a little bit more tired of wearing these masks. But this is not the time to do that. Reporter: The virus claiming more than 3,100 lives in Florida alone. More than half of all reported cases on Saturday were under the age of 35. Florida's governor attributed the increase to more testing. Now admitting there's more to it. That's an indication that certainly in that age group that you're seeing more transmission in the community. It's not purely just a function of the fact that they're testing more. Reporter: While younger people may not get as sick, they may be a danger to others. We're starting to see these asymptomatic spreaders passing it along to their family members, their parents and their grandparents who are definitely more likely to get sick as opposed to a younger, healthier individual. Reporter: In Arizona, drivers lining up to get tested. Icus are at 85% capacity. And a similar situation in nearby el centro, California. It's constant suffering and death and dying and going on to the next one and doing your best, doing everything that you went to school for. Sometimes everything you do is not enough. Reporter: The virus taking a devastating toll on this family in Los Angeles, desperate for a lung to save their mother, after already losing their father and grandmother. We never ate out. We didn't touch anything. We always sanitized everything, but my whole family got it. It's serious. This virus is no joke at all. Just devastating for so many families. Victor joining us now from Miami. And Victor, several cities are cracking down on their own, making masks mandatory, despite the lack of a statewide order. Reporter: That's right. Florida's governor does not want to issue a statewide mask requirement. So local officials are taking the lead. Some of the biggest cities in the state like Miami, ft. Lauderdale, and Orlando with mask orders. We'll see if others follow suit. Palm beach set to vote on masks

