-
Now Playing: House explosion in Cleveland
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old snatched by bear outside home
-
Now Playing: Workers left dangling after scaffold collapse in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: The moments from the Royal wedding
-
Now Playing: Explosion rocking a chemical plant near Houston
-
Now Playing: Alleged Santa Fe HS shooter charged with capital murder
-
Now Playing: New eruption from the summit of Kilauea puts dozens more homes in danger
-
Now Playing: Students wipe away tears as they returning to Santa Fe high school
-
Now Playing: What we know about the Sante Fe High School alleged shooter
-
Now Playing: The best of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding
-
Now Playing: Suspected Texas shooter makes 1st court appearance
-
Now Playing: Vigil planned for Santa Fe community after deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: Heavy rains continue along the East Coast with 9 states under flood watch
-
Now Playing: Fissures on Hawaii's big island active again, with lava oozing and bubbling
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Trump golf club incident may have wanted to 'ambush' officers: Police
-
Now Playing: Students at site of deadly school shooting had participated in gun violence protest
-
Now Playing: Explosive items found in and near high school after deadly shooting: Police
-
Now Playing: 2 commuter buses collide at entrance of NYC's Lincoln Tunnel
-
Now Playing: 10 dead, 10 wounded in shooting at Texas high school, explosives found on campus
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video shows EMT repeatedly punch restrained teenager