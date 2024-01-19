FAA: Hole found above Boeing cargo plane engine after emergency landing

Video shows sparks erupting from an Atlas Air Boeing 747 cargo plane after it experienced an engine malfunction departing from Miami International Airport.

January 19, 2024

