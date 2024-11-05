'Blue wall' states come into focus as election votes are counted

ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl and contributor Donna Brazile discuss the outstanding vote in key swing states for the Trump and Harris campaigns.

November 5, 2024

