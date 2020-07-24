FAA issues emergency inspections of 737 planes

More
Boeing 737 aircrafts parked more than a week, including nearly 2,000 planes, will be inspected due to reports of engines shutting down.
0:21 | 07/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FAA issues emergency inspections of 737 planes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Boeing 737 aircrafts parked more than a week, including nearly 2,000 planes, will be inspected due to reports of engines shutting down. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71975183","title":"FAA issues emergency inspections of 737 planes","url":"/WNT/video/faa-issues-emergency-inspections-737-planes-71975183"}