Facebook announces major changes to rules, warning labels

More
The social media company will ban posts that make any attempt at voter suppression or contain false claims about voting and will place warning labels on posts by public figures.
0:20 | 06/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook announces major changes to rules, warning labels

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"The social media company will ban posts that make any attempt at voter suppression or contain false claims about voting and will place warning labels on posts by public figures.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71483570","title":"Facebook announces major changes to rules, warning labels","url":"/WNT/video/facebook-announces-major-rules-warning-labels-71483570"}