Facebook confirms recording users' audio chats on Messenger app

More
The company said it hired a company to listen to and transcribe audio chats in order to ensure voice messages were being interpreted correctly, but that it had stopped the practice over a week ago.
0:21 | 08/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook confirms recording users' audio chats on Messenger app

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"The company said it hired a company to listen to and transcribe audio chats in order to ensure voice messages were being interpreted correctly, but that it had stopped the practice over a week ago.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64956556","title":"Facebook confirms recording users' audio chats on Messenger app","url":"/WNT/video/facebook-confirms-recording-users-audio-chats-messenger-app-64956556"}