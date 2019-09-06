Transcript for False reports of gunfire cause panic at DC Pride parade

And new details about the scare at the pride parade in the nation's capital. Hundreds of people scrambing after a report of a man with a gun, and rumors of gunshots heard. The rumors of gunshots turned out to be false, but several were injured. And one man has been arrested. Here's Lana Zak. Reporter: Tonight, police are investigating the sounds that threw the capitol pride parade into chaos. What did you hear? We don't know. Reporter: The crowd running, toppling police barricades, word spreading that there may be a man with a gun in the crowd. And then a half a second later was when that loud boom happened and so that's when everybody -- when you guys were running up, that's when everybody just took off like crazy. Reporter: In the confusion, several were injured, including at least one child. His mom was trying to pick him up off the ground as people are stepping on him and she can't get him because people are really stepping on this little boy. Reporter: ABC news can confirm tonight that police arrested 38-year-old aftabjit Singh. Singh allegedly had a bb gun. The police report says Singh "Claimed he pulled the gun out on an unidentified individual who was hitting his significant other." They stopped an individual and they recovered a gun close by. Reporter: Police say there is no evidence that shots were fired here. Singh has been charged with four counts including peks possession of a dangerous weapon

