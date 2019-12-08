Family of man seen handcuffed, being led by officers on horses demands bodycam video

After a photo of Donald Neely handcuffed and being led through the streets by police officers went viral, his civil attorney said that bodycam video will show "the content of their character."
0:14 | 08/12/19

Transcript for Family of man seen handcuffed, being led by officers on horses demands bodycam video

