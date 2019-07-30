Father drowns trying to rescue son on New Jersey beach

More
A father died after he was pulled underwater by a strong rip current while trying to save his 11-year-old son, who made it back alive.
0:11 | 07/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father drowns trying to rescue son on New Jersey beach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"A father died after he was pulled underwater by a strong rip current while trying to save his 11-year-old son, who made it back alive.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64664945","title":"Father drowns trying to rescue son on New Jersey beach","url":"/WNT/video/father-drowns-rescue-son-jersey-beach-64664945"}