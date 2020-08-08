Transcript for Father frantically digs through debris to save 7-year old daughter

The family home crushed by a falling tree during tropical storm isiaias, and the father that dug through the debris to pull his daughter to safety. When Greg Ramirez gathered his family in their New Jersey living room to ride out tropical storm Isaias, within minutes, they heard a loud bang. Everything just went black. It was loud, dust everywhere and loud. I hear my son screaming. That screaming coming from 9-year-old Jayden. His father Greg going into action, realizing a giant oak tree had just fallen on their home. He was sitting the closest to me, so I grabbed him right away. With Jayden safe, he turned to look for 7-year-old Mia, but all he could see was a pile of rubble. The house collapsing around them. I said, god, take everything away from me, take the house, take my things, help me find my daughter. Help me take my family out. And I'll be okay, you know? Greg frantically digging through the darkness of the debris, he says, thinking the worst, when suddenly -- I'm reaching with my left hand to see if I can feel her, because I couldn't see her. Her little hand grabs my hand. I grabbed with full force, and I yanked her out. Pulling Mia out of that rubble and carrying both of his children to safety. Going back in again to help get his fiance out. I'm okay losing everything, I got my family out and the rest is just material stuff. Today, we caught up with the Ramirez family. Hi, this is Greg Ramirez, this is -- Mia. The family living at a hotel for now. A relative setting up a go fund me page as they rebuild from scratch. Greg tonight grateful to have his family all together. His prayers, he says, answered. I say, god, help me find my daughter, and he helped us. Yep, he helped us. What a story. Glad everyone's okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.