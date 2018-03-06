Transcript for An FBI agent's gun accidentally discharged in a Denver nightclub

Xt in Denver, danger on E dance. Off-duty FBI agent dancing when his gun fell out of his holster, going off, striking a man in the. Here's Clayton Sandell. Reporon FBI says it's reviewing this incident that began with an agent cuttine on the dancefloor. But as he goes for a backflip, 'S his handgun that slips loose, falling to the floor. It gets worse when he picks it up. Accidentally firing. Hitting man in therowd at a Denver nightclub. Ve a party shot, says inside the bar. Party shot ie Reporter: Take another look. As he reaches down, ca that muzzle flash. The agent holsters the handgun as the crowd backs away. Hey are saying tun went off from someone's pocket. We're out with the suspect with T firearm. Repr: Police took the agent in for questioning early satu morning, laturning him over to a supervisor. NER who youork for -- local, city, cou feral police, all the ruleply to U, on or o-duty. Anybody that's sworn that pulls out a gun in a sociatting and harms somebody else, is in big trouble. Reporter: The man who was in the leg went hospital but is expected to be okay. Tonight, the FBI hasn't said if the agent will facscipline or if he was drinking at the time. Denver pe say the distriatey will decide if the agent wiaccharges. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.