Transcript for FBI arrests longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate

And now to that other major headline tonight. The FBI arresting Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, at a secluded property in New Hampshire. Maxwell, the former companion of the convicted sex offender. She's been elusive for years. Maxwell stands accused of recruiting underage girls. Tonight, an Epstein victim E acting to the arrest, telling us the justice system didn't forget about us. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime companion of accused sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein, is behind bars. The FBI quietly keeping tabs on the British socialite for months moving in to arrest her at a home dubbed "Tucked away," a 156-acre property in New Hampshire she bought in cash for more than a million dollars. She had slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago. Reporter: Maxwell today facing a federal judge, accused of facilitating Epstein's sex crimes by helping him "Recruit, groom and ultimately abuse" three unnamed teenage victims between 1994 and 1997. One victim, as young as 14 years old. Maxwell enticed minor girls, got them to trust her, then delivered them into the trap that she and Epstein had set for them. Tall while, she was setting them up to be sexually abused by Epstein and, in some cases, by Maxwell herself. Reporter: The alleged abuse taking place at Maxwell's London home and Epstein's luxury properties in Manhattan, palm beach and New Mexico. Maxwell is also being sued by three women, who allege she and Epstein worked together to abuse them including Annie farmer, whose lawsuit alleges she was 16 when she met Epstein and Maxwell through her older sister, Maria. She spoke to ABC news in 2019. What I understood was that Maria had a very wealthy boss, and that he might want to help me with school. Reporter: Farmer says Epstein promise to help get her into an ivy league school, flying her to his New Mexico ranch, where she expected to meet other students. Instead, she says, she was alone with Epstein and Maxwell and claims Maxwell inappropriately touched her. They were master manipulators. I think that it's a particular type of sickness that they displayed in taking advantage of, you know, the love you have for a sibling. Reporter: Epstein died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial. Another Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre, claims in court filings that Maxwell trained her as a teenage sex slave for Epstein and that the pair directed her to have sex with many, quote, powerful men, including prince Andrew, as she described to the bbc last year. Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey. And that made me sick. Reporter: Maxwell has denied all allegations of sex trafficking. Prince Andrew has denied having sex with Giuffre and doesn't recall meeting her. But Epstein's alleged victims have long called for Maxwell's arrest. We need to get to the bottom of everybody who was involved with that, starting with Ghislaine Maxwell. And vae joins us now. Eva, you mentioned max well's past relationship with prince Andrew. And the department of justice saying they are open to speaking with the prince? Reporter: That's right, Tom. The prosecutor today saying they would welcome prince Andrew to come in. They have said that he has been uncooperative. A course close to the prince tonight saying that his team has reached out to the department of justice twice in the last month. They have not heard back. Tom? The back and forth continues. All right, have a, thank you for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.