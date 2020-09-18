FBI director says there is little evidence for potential mass voter fraud

While he says there is little evidence for mail-in voter fraud, FBI director Christopher Wray said there is hard evidence that Russia is meddling in the 2020 U.S. Presidential elections.
2:26 | 09/18/20

