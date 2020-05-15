Transcript for FDA alert on inaccurate testing

several nights, we thank you. Parents frustrated over tests and results and may not always be accurate. Tonight, the new analysis here that tackles false negatives, suggesting there might be a small window for accurate results. Also tonight, the fda with a warning about a key rapid test, the one used by the white house. Reporter: Tonight, a new analysis from Johns Hopkins university suggests the window for accurate testing, a critical tool to stop the spread of coronavirus, is limited. Researchers finding after three days of symptoms, false negatives were reported 20% of the time. On the day symptoms appear, 38%. But the number of false negatives jumping to 100% when patients were tested after exposure to the virus, but four days before exhibiting symptoms and tonight, the rapid covid-19 test used by the white house to screen those closest to the president is under scrutiny. The fda is now alerting the public, after it received 15 reports from health-care professionals and patients suggesting the test may return false negative results. The president asked today about one preliminary study finding abbot I.D. Now missed as many as 48% of positive cases. Are there any concerns about the test given new numbers that have come back? No, Abbott has a great test. It's a very quick test. And it can always be very rapidly double checked. Reporter: The fda cautions scientific studies about the test's accuracy have limitations, and those researchers acknowledge they didn't use the test machine as it is intended to be used. Abbot says the test can detect a covid infection in a matter of minutes, and the president has repeatedly praised it. That's a five-minute test, highly accurate. Reporter: In statement Abbott saying, while we understand no test is perfect, test outcomes depend on a number of factors. And when used as instructed, they say, the test works. We continue to recommend its use or to have it available for use. Let's get to Kaylee Hartung with us from Los Angeles. We hear over and over again how important testing is, frustration at the potential false negative results and frustration from Americans who found it difficult to even get a test. Reporter: This analysis shows it's not just important the get a test, it matters when you get a test. If you have symptoms and get negative results, it's recommended you get another

