FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

Following Food and Drug Administration authorization, if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention greenlights the Pfizer vaccine, children 5 to 11 may be able to get shots as early as next week.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live