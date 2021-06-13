Transcript for Federal judge dismisses vaccine lawsuit

Now to the pandemic. And in the first ruling of its kind, a federal judge in Houston dismissing a lawsuit by a group of hospital employees. They were fighting their employers' vaccine mandate. That, as the U.S. Approaches another grim milestone. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, the first federal ruling on vaccine mandates. A Texas judge dismissing a lawsuit from a small percentage of employees with the Houston methodist hospital system who were resisting the company's mandatory vaccine policy. We have a sacred obligation to keep our patients safe. Every hospital on the planet should be doing this. Reporter: The employees' attorneys saying in a statement, "This is just one battle in a larger war to protect the rights of employees" and "We will be appealing." Tomorrow marks six months since the first shot. The U.S. Is now on track to get 67% of adults at least one dose by the fourth of July, missing the president's goal of 70% if the pace doesn't pick up. I still think we need to vaccinate another 80 million to 100 million people to get to the kind of levels of population immunity. Reporter: And amplifying the threat to those who hesitate, the growing presence of the highly-transmissible delta variant. The delta variant is by far the most contagious variant we have seen in the entire pandemic. If you have been fully vaccinated, you remain protected. Reporter: And tonight, the nation on the precipice of 600,000 Americans killed by covid-19. Michelle Preissler lost her husband Darryl last month. No, it's not over. And there are plenty of people with covid in the hospital very sick and dying still. A reminder that death toll is still mounting. Trevor, this week, the CDC has scheduled a meeting about reports of heart inflammation in a small number of young vaccinated people. What are they saying? Reporter: Linsey, the CDC says there has been more than 200 of these cases confirmed in people under 30 who got the pfizer or modern vaccines. It's treatable and usually temporary. But the panel will be analyzing whether the cases are linked to the vaccine. Trevor, thank you. And next to the dangerous

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.