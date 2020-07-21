Transcript for Federal officers deployed amid clashes

We're going to turn next to the tense standoff in Portland, Oregon. New clashes tonight. Protesters facing off against federal agents there despite the objections of the mayor and the governor. And now president trump is reportedly threatening to send federal officers to Chicago. ABC's kayna Whitworth tonight. Reporter: Tonight, reports that federal agents may soon deploy to Chicago come as Portland is facing what could be its 55th straight night of protests. Overnight, demonstrators trying to break into the federal courthouse. It's just before 3:00 in the morning here in Portland, things are still going. There's so much tear gas in the air that my eyes are burning. Reporter: In a "Nightline" interview, the acts dhs deputy secretary saying those agents in Portland are within their rights to protect the courthouse. Federal practice. It's well within the authority of the federal government. Reporter: But Oregon state is suing those federal agencies and Chicago's mayor says they don't want those security agents even if it is to help police fight crime and gun violence. The trump administration is not going to foolishly deploy unnamed agents to the streets of Chicago. Reporter: 53-year-old Navy veteran Chris David says he suffered a broken arm at the hands of law enforcement in the Portland protest. And that he was shocked by his treatment. I don't even know what agency they're from. No names, no agencies, no nothing. Reporter: David, the protests start out peacefully here every night and then gradually turn into chaos. The mayor tells me that it's the presence and actions of federal law enforcement agents that have led to an increase in violence and vandalism. David? Kayna Whitworth, who reported deep into the night for us. Kayna, thank you.

