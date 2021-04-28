Transcript for Federal officers raid Rudy Giuliani’s home and office: Sources

In the meantime, we continue with the news tonight and the other developing headline involves the federal raid involving Rudy Giuliani. Federal agents and police raiding the New York City home and office of former president trump's personal attorney. Authorities waking him up at 6:00 A.M. Sources telling ABC news the FBI seized electronic devices including his cell phone, all part of a federal investigation. Here's our chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl on what he's learned tonight. Reporter: New York City police officers were seen this afternoon leaving the apartment building on the upper east side of Manhattan where Rudy Giuliani lives. Giuliani was awakened at 6:00 A.M. This morning by federal agents armed with a search warrant. They seized his electronic devices, including his mobile they also raided his office and seized the computer of his long-time assistant. Put your mask on put your mask on. Reporter: It's an extraordinary turn of events for the former mayor of New York City, who has served as the personal lawyer for president trump. It also marks a dramatic escalation of an investigation that has been underway for nearly two years. Today, Giuliani's son lashed out. This is disgusting, this is absolutely absurd, and it's the continued politicization of the justice department that we have seen. And it has to stop. If this can happen to the former president's lawyer, this can happen to any American. Enough is enough. Reporter: A source briefed on the investigation tells ABC news federal prosecutors wanted to do this last fall, but their request was denied by the trump justice department, because it was too close to the election. Last year, Giuliani dismissed speculation he was seeking a presidential pardon. What is your response to claims your seeking a pardon? I'm not. Reporter: According to Giuliani's lawyer, federal agents were looking for information related to Giuliani's activities in Ukraine in 2019, when he was attempting to get the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden's son hunter. They were also looking to see whether he was acting as a foreign agent on behalf of his own cliens in Ukraine. Giuliani has long insisted he has just been fighting the good fight for Donald Trump. I started my career and maybe I'll end it rooting out corruption at the highest levels of government. Reporter: But now Giuliani finds himself investigated by the U.S. Attorney for the southern district of New York, a high-profile post where Giuliani himself made his name. The bar for getting a search warrant for a lawyer, especially a lawyer for the president, a former president of the united States, is high. Prosecutors, David, would have had to convince a judge that the search would likely produce evidence of a crime. Meanwhile, Giuliani's lawyer is saying, quote, that prosecutors are trying to make Rudy Giuliani look like a criminal. David? All right, Jon Karl on the development involving Rudy Giuliani. In the meantime, the coronavirus here in the U.S. And the push to vaccinate millions of Americans who have yet to get

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.