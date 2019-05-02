Transcript for Federal prosecutors probing Trump's inaugural committee

Intense new scrutiny tonight on president trumps inauguration. And the more than a hundred million dollars raced for. Federal prosecutors in New York issuing the wide ranging subpoena for documents and records and how the record amount of money was raise work came from how it was spent. Investigators want to know who gave that money and what if anything was expected in return. Here's our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Tonight federal prosecutors following the money zeroing in on president probes inaugural committee which raised a record shattering 107. Million dollars is at bats are going on all the all over the city we're having a lot of fun tonight in a sweeping subpoena first reported by ABC news. The US attorney for New York's southern district demanding documents related to everyone who donated to the committee. And attended its events. Only one person is mentioned by name in mud zoo Geary a California financiers whose contributed to Republicans and Democrats. He gave the trump inaugural committee 900000. Dollars. Prosecutors also want to know how the committee spent all that money. Requesting records with vendors and contractors. Documents obtained by ABC news show. More than one point five million dollars went to the trump international hotel in Washington DC. 130000. Dollar for customized seat cushions but to gala dinners and 101000 on make up for servers. And prosecutors specifically secure records of communication within online payment processing company called strike. One of strikes investors a firm run by Josh Kushner. Brother of the president's son in law Jared Kushner this doesn't have anything to do with the White House but the subpoena makes clear investigators are exploring a host of potential crimes. Tied to taunts inauguration. Including money laundering illegal contributions from foreign nationals and conspiracy to defraud the United States. And Pierre Thomas is live right here in Washington tonight in peiris spokesperson for the president's inaugural committee says. They intend to cooperate with this investigation. That's right David and we should note nobody on that committee has been accused of any crime with a subpoena just shows how deeply federal prosecutors in New York. Are digging into the president's world from his campaign to his business and now his inauguration. David Pierre Thomas with a slot tonight Peter thank you.

