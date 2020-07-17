Transcript for Former female employees of Washington, DC, football team allege sexual harassment

Now to the new trouble for Washington's NFL team. Days after agreeing to change the name of the team, the team is facing accusations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. They say top executives and owners turned a blind eye. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, Washington d.c.'s football team now facing allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse spanning more than a decade. Not only was I being hit on, but I also was being just berated and spoken down to, degraded, on a daily basis. Reporter: Emily Applegate is the only one of 15 former female employees interviewed by "The Washington post" who agreed to be identified, but all reportedly describe repeated incidents involving multiple employees. Applegate claims the former chief operating officer asked her to wear a tight dress so, quote, the men in the room have something to look at. I had a friend of mine that worked in a different department, but she was basically getting the same treatment from her direct boss, and we would legit cry in the bathroom. Reporter: The women claim there was a toxic work culture. Men waiting at staircases to look up skirts and text messages like this from former executive Richard Mann, allegedly telling one woman to expect an inappropriate hug. And telling another employee there was a discussion about her breasts, writing, real or fake is the debate. In a statement the team writing they've hired an attorney for an independent review of this entire matter and help the team set new employee standards. While the team's owner Dan snider was not accuse of improper behavior, with women say he is to blame for the culture and an understaffed human resources department. Synder says he is committed to setting a new culture and standard for the team. Rachel, thank you.

