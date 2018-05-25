Fiat Chrysler recall involves nearly 5 million US cars

The automaker recalled several models over concerns the cruise control feature may not disengage.
0:24 | 05/25/18

Transcript for Fiat Chrysler recall involves nearly 5 million US cars
And the urgent recall tonight involving nearly five million American cars. Fiat Chrysler recalling several models over concerns the cruise control feature may not disengage. At least one incident has been reported. The models ranging from 2014 to 2018. Include popular brands such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee the ram pick up and the Pacific a minivan among others more on our web site.

