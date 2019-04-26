Fiery truck explosion in Arkansas Burger King

According to the Beebe Police Department's public information officer Steve Hall, the man driving the pickup had a propane tank in the truck bed.
Fiery truck explosion in Arkansas Burger King
And a fiery explosion at the drive through window. A pick up truck in flames outside of a Burger King in Beebe Arkansas. A man sitting just a few feet away when the truck suddenly explodes. A forty say there was a large propane tank. In the back of that truck.

