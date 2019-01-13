Transcript for Fire burns through the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, Connecticut

Time for our index. We start with a massive fire at a historic athlete. Connecticut firefighters battling the flames through the night at the Shakespeare theater. No injuries reported. That building burned to ground. The new angle on a classical on the tracks. Take a look at this video. That train just missing an oncoming car. It happened in Illinois. It happened in north south of Chicago. Police dash cam video showed an officer swerving to avoid a crash. Metra said the crossing gate didn't close because of an electrical short that's since been fixed. Are you a Netflix user sharing your account with friends and family? Those days may be over. New software unveiled at the consumer electronic show in las Vegas may be able to zero in on people sharing passwords on Netflix, hulu and Amazon prime. No word whether any of the streaming companies will be cracking down. Talk about a lucky dog. That's bri stuck on the ice in Denver. A firefighter in a dry suit venturing out to rescue him. Others on shore holding tight to the safety rope. Finally, success. Bri back on the land shaking it all off. Like it never even happened.

