Fire racing through homes in Staten Island

More
Smoke and flames spread to at least eight homes as firefighters battle the fire and freezing temperatures.
0:12 | 01/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire racing through homes in Staten Island

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"Smoke and flames spread to at least eight homes as firefighters battle the fire and freezing temperatures.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68412652","title":"Fire racing through homes in Staten Island","url":"/WNT/video/fire-racing-homes-staten-island-68412652"}