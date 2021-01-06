Transcript for Firefighter killed in LA fire station shooting

Thank you, Pierre. We're learning more tonight about a deadly shooting at a fire station in California. A firefighter shot and killed. Another wounded. Emergency crews then rushing to a home up in flames ten miles away. Authorities revealing what they found there, and who the shooter was. ABC's Kaylee Hartung tonight on the scene in L.A. County. Reporter: Tonight, a firefighter is dead after allegedly being shot by one of his own, the latest workplace shooting coming to a fiery end in southern California. All stations, we have an active shooter situation at fire station 81. Reporter: Authorities say an jufdyty L.A. County firefighter shot and killed a 45-year-old firefighter and critically wounded a fire captain. He was a brave, committed, loyal member of our department for over 20 years. Reporter: A victim flown to the hospital. Firefighter with multiple gunshot wounds, trying to get him into the hospital and trying get him the care he needs immediately. Reporter: Andust ten miles away from the shooting at the station, this massive house fire erupting. The home believed to be owned by The suspect is saying he's going to shoot at anybody that approaches. Then the sheriff started arriving and they had their long weapons out. Reporter: The S.W.A.T. Team rappelling onto the scene from a helicopter. Officials letting the fire burn, concerned the gunman could be barricaded inside. Choppers swooping in from above, dropping water on the flames. Authorities finding the suspect dead in the backyard from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. David, the gunman wasn't scheduled to work today, but he came to his fire station and confronted coworkers who were on duty. Authorities don't know why. They're not yet ready to speak to a motive, they say they have a long list of people to interview and two crime scenes to process. David, as you know, this is the second deadly workplace shooting in the state of California in less than a week. David? All right, Kaylee Hartung there on the scene in los Angeles county.

