Transcript for Firefighters battle hundreds of wildfires in California

We begin tonight with millions of Americans in the path of multiple natural disasters. That deadly wildfire emergency in California and now the extraordinary double hurricane threat along the gulf coast. Some in the Florida keys already told to evacuate. In California, take a look. Firefighters are battling hundreds of wildfires sparked by a historic lightning siege. 13,000 firefighters are on the front lines, but it isn't enough. More than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate. At least 500 homes and structures have already been lost. A sheriff's helicopter, take a close look, rescuing two firefighters trapped on a ridge line as the fast-moving fire approached. And tonight new hot spots have broken out, and more families have been ordered to evacuate. ABC's Kaylee Hartung leads us off tonight on the fire lines. Reporter: Tonight in California, nearly a million acres scorched. Two of the three largest fires on record in the state raging out of control. This new rescue video showing the harrowing conditions on the front lines. All right, guys, I'm gonna get you out of here, okay? Reporter: North of San Francisco, a sheriff's helicopter saving two trapped firefighters. Put your arms straight up. Reporter: Using a 100-foot-long line to reach them. Flames just 75 yards away. See how close it is, guys? Reporter: More than 13,000 firefighters responding across the state facing multiple threats. The erratic winds, the steep terrain, the heavy fuel, the trees that are falling, that's one of the biggest hazards out here. Reporter: Resources stretched thin. Ten states sending firefighters and equipment to help. With our limited resources we're doing the absolute best we can. We do have some incoming weather that is very concerning to us. So we just want to make sure the public is vigilant, and they remain out of the areas. Reporter: More than 100,000 evacuated. People like Naomi sokumbi, worried about what they'll return home to. The ground is still hot. So you have to be patient. It's the worst waiting game possible. Reporter: Tom, this is just an example of the challenges firefighters are facing in this dense forest. This fire has been shooting up the hillside. The smoke so thick you can't see a few feet in front of you. A red flag warning has been issued for Sunday. There is continued threat of more lightning and gusty winds that could spark more fires. Tom. Kaylee Hartung on the fire line tonight. Kaylee, you and your team, stay safe.

